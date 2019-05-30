New apartments and shops set to transform area just off Blackpool Promenade

The next phase of a £50m scheme to replace rundown former guesthouses in Blackpool with new homes looks set to get the go ahead.

Councillors are being recommended to approve a detailed application by Hollingwood Homes for 59 houses, an apartment block of 15 flats with shops on the ground floor and an area of public space as part of the next tranche of building at Foxhall Village.

Homes already built at Foxhall Village

The latest phase will see redevelopment along Tyldesley Road including a two-to-four storey apartment block boasting a roof terrace near the junction with Princess Street.

Existing properties in the area were bought by the council over several years as part of a compulsory purchase order partly funded by government agency Homes England.

Around half of Foxhall Village has already been built with development on sites off Rigby Road and Blundell Street.

A report to the planning committee by the council's head of strategic housing says the development is of "strategic importance in establishing a new high quality housing offer in an area of inner Blackpool that otherwise offers a poor choice of homes and is characterised by concentrated deprivation."

It adds: "By delivering attractive new homes at scale, confidence is created in the neighbourhood that encourages wider investment.

"The proposed mix of new homes reflects the original plans granted outline planning approval and emphasises family-sized houses to encourage a more balanced community in the area."

However concerns have been raised about the impact the scheme could have by increasing pressure on parking spaces in the neighbourhood.

A response to the application on behalf of the Craig-y-Don Hotel on the Promenade warns spaces have been lost due to the closure of Blundell Street car park meaning visitors already find it difficult to park.

But planners say a total of 110 parking spaces will be provided for the scheme which is deemed to be enough.

A total of 410 homes are being built as part of Foxhall Village over a 10-year period, with development beginning in 2014.

Blackpool Council's planning committee will consider the application when it meets on Tuesday.