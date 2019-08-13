Nations line up to compete in Blackpool fireworks festival

Fireworks from across the world are set to light up the skies above Blackpool Promenade once more next month.

Pyrotechnic teams from Estonia, Canada and Ukraine are preparing to go head-to-head in the annual World Fireworks Championship, with displays taking place over four Friday nights starting on September 6.

The event attracts thousands to Blackpool

A new winner will be crowned this year, after Firemaster from Canada put on a spectacular display to scoop the prize last year after seeing off competition from Romania and France.

The annual fireworks championship is free, and attracts tens of thousands of visitors to the Promenade each night with its aim to show jaw-dropping pyrotechnics, all synchronised to music, from some of the most technically gifted pyrotechnic engineers in the world.

Coun Gillian Campbell, Deputy Leader of Blackpool Council, said: “The World Fireworks Championship Blackpool are back again for another fantastic event.

“It attracts visitors from all over the country, as well as locals who come along each week, to watch some of the world’s best giving their all in the competition.

“It’s also a great opportunity to make a weekend of it and visit the world famous Blackpool Illuminations at the same time, as well as all the other shows and attractions.”

This year’s events take place every Friday in September with Pyrocom from Estonia kicking off on September 6, before the Canadian team, Orion Fireworks, take to the stage on September 13 to try to retain the trophy for Canada before Dance of Fire from Ukraine compete on September 20.

The winner will be announced during the exciting finale event on Friday September 27 which features a showcase from the UK’s own Titanium Fireworks who VisitBlackpool are once again working with to deliver this world-class, pyrotechnical event.

The fireworks will, as in previous years, be fired from North Pier with build up from 7:30pm and shows starting at 8:30pm.

Simon Page, director of Titanium Fireworks said: “Titanium Fireworks are once again absolutely delighted to be organising the World Fireworks Championship Blackpool.

“We are looking forward to welcoming three new international teams to Blackpool to showcase their skills from the amazing North Pier. We also love closing the competition with our own special show on the last Friday.”

All displays and start times are subject to suitable weather conditions and VisitBlackpool recommends visitors to the event to allow plenty of time to arrive. It added that there were plenty of restaurants and eating establishments available on the Promenade and in the town centre to enjoy before and after each display, and the Illuminations will be there for visitors to enjoy too.