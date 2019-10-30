National awards success for one Blackpool B&B

The owners of a Blackpool B&B are celebrating after being crowned North West Hidden Gem at the Eviivo Awards, for the independent hospitality industry.

Bella Vista Lodge run by Paul Dewick-Day and Robert Dewick in Havelock Street, finished top of the list in the North West Hidden Gem category after being judged by a panel of industry experts at an awards ceremony in London.

Eight other independent accommodation businesses shortlisted from the North West also competed across a variety of categories including: Sweetest Homestay, Direct Line for Business Outstanding Host and Budget with a Twist.

These independently owned B&Bs, guesthouses, boutique hotels and holiday rentals were shortlisted to represent the pinnacle of UK and particularly North West hospitality, providing some of the country’s most special holiday experiences in a variety of settings.

The Eviivo Awards, now in their fifth year, were hosted at the Grand Connaught Rooms in London and recognised the best of the UK’s world-class independent accommodation sector.

Eviivo reports that year on year, properties that were shortlisted in previous years command prices that are eight per cent higher than the rest of the sector and enjoy 17 per cent higher occupancy level across the range of nominees, regardless of the location, grade or type of accommodation they offer.

Sarah Alexiou, B&B owner of Woolmarket House, Chipping Campden and winner of the Most Beautifully Presented Award 2018 said: “The interest generated in Woolmarket House since receiving the Most Beautifully Presented award almost 12 months ago has been remarkable.

“Winning the award really put us on the map and meant that many more visitors from across the UK and around the world have become aware of our boutique-style country getaway.

“Combined with the additional publicity from media, this has played a significant part in generating new enquiries and substantially increasing the level of exposure.”