Whirlpool is facing a recall notice amid concern over the safety of its tumble dryers, the Government has said.

Business Minister Kelly Tolhurst said the company has been informed of the Government's intention to serve such a notice, labelling the move "unprecedented".

A tumble dryer fire taken by a fire officer from Lancashire

Her remarks came after Conservative former minister Andrew Griffiths raised "great concern" over Whirlpool's "straightness" and whether or not people have unsafe products in their homes.

In April, the Office for Product Safety and Standards published a report which told Whirlpool to improve its risk management and communication with customers regarding repairs to tumble dryers to prevent fires.

Speaking in the Commons, Mr Griffiths said: "The Office for Product Safety and Standards undertook a thorough review into the modification of Whirlpool tumble dryers, yet there still remains great concern not only about the straightness of Whirlpool, but whether people have unsafe products in their homes.

"Can the minister update us on what's happening in relation to Whirlpool?"

Ms Tolhurst replied: "Consumer safety is a Government priority.

"I want to assure (Mr Griffiths) that we have kept Whirlpool's actions under review and I can tell the House we have informed Whirlpool of our intention to serve a recall notice as a next step of the regulatory process.

"This is unprecedented action."

A spokesperson from Whirlpool Corporation said:

“Safety is our number one priority and we remain committed to resolving any affected tumble dryers that have not yet been modified.

“To this end, we are in ongoing discussions with the Office for Product Safety and Standards (OPSS) to agree additional measures we have proposed to reach consumers who have not yet engaged with this safety programme.

“We have cooperated with OPSS throughout its recent review of the programme and welcome its findings that consumers whose tumble dryers have been modified can continue to use them safely.

“The crucial message to anyone who still owns an affected dryer and has not already had it modified by Whirlpool is to contact us immediately on 0800 151 0905, or visit https://safety.hotpoint.eu/, https://safety.indesit.eu/ or https://safety-swan.eu .

“In the meantime, anyone with an affected dryer that has not been modified should unplug it and not use it until the modification has been completed.”