Peter Rabbit, Jeremy Fisher, and other characters from the magical world of Beatrix Potter will be brought to life in the countryside-themed attraction, which is extend across two former Golden Mile retail units next to Madame Tussauds.

The attraction, developed by Silvergate Media, Penguin Ventures and Blackpool Council, will contain a woodland theatre, a replica of Mr McGregor's garden, a Jeremy Fisher sensory pond with interactive lilypads and bulrushes, a puzzle workshop, a burrow exploration area, and a gift shop.

Merlin Entertainments general manager Stuart Jarman said: "The plan is to change the existing retail units into a family visitor attraction to site alongside other Merlin attractions on the Golden Mile, including Sea Life and Madame Tussauds in the shadow of the famous Merlin Blackpool flagship, the Blackpool Tower.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Merlin Entertainments' idea of what the Beatrix Potter attraction will look like

"Tha family visitor attraction will welcome thousands of visitors annually and will be attracting new audiences to Blackpool, in line with the local council's development plan and vision for resort."

The council announced in October it had struck a deal with leisure giant Merlin to bring a new entertainment centre to the venue on the Promenade as part of a £2.3m investment.

But the identity of the attraction was kept under wraps while Merlin secured property rights to the beloved book characters.

Plans for the attraction submitted to Blackpool Council

Council leader Lynn Williams said: "This new attraction will be another fabulous addition to Blackpool’s growing portfolio of world-class attractions that are aimed at a family market. The creation of a standalone experience featuring one of the world’s best-known children’s characters will provide another compelling reason to visit what we believe is the UK’s ultimate family resort.”

Kate Shane, regional director for Merlin Entertainments, said: “We are thrilled to be welcoming such an icon to Blackpool. Peter Rabbit is a well-loved household name for young and old and is globally renowned. We are delighted that this new attraction concept will be created here in Blackpool first. We firmly support Blackpool’s overall ambition to be the UK’s number one family seaside resort and with such a family-favourite brand joining our cluster of attractions we can’t wait to ‘hop’ to it and get the experience open next year.”

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here﻿.