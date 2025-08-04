Meet the 19 Year Old Blackpool Entrepreneur Proving There’s More Than One Path to Success

At just 19, Blackpool born Darcey Barber has achieved what many only dream of - running her own fully booked aesthetics clinic just six months after opening. The founder of Darcey Victoria Aesthetics is turning heads not only for her flawless results but for her inspiring story - set against the backdrop of one of the highest youth unemployment rates in the country.

Figures show that 11.2% of Blackpool’s 16–21 year olds are currently claiming unemployment benefits (well above the North West average of 6.6%). With youth unemployment at such worrying levels, Darcey’s story stands as proof that young people in Blackpool can build successful futures, even when the odds are stacked against them.

“I left school early because it just wasn’t for me,” Darcey explains. “I wasn’t a bad kid, I just knew I wanted something different. I wanted to create a better life for myself and my family - and to prove to others that if I can do it, so can they.”

Fast forward just a year and Darcey Victoria Aesthetics is thriving. Known for her natural yet glam results, Darcey offers a range of treatments including dermal fillers, Botox, and skin boosters, with non-surgical thread lifts launching this Autumn. Her clinic is already fully booked week after week, attracting women from across the Fylde Coast.

Darcey plans to open her own training academy to help the next generation of school leavers

But what truly sets Darcey apart isn’t just the results - it’s the experience. “People expect a clinical, intimidating environment,” she says. “Instead, they walk into heels, music, and a friendly chat. I make sure every client leaves not just looking amazing but feeling more confident in themselves too.”

Her clients range from young women booking their first lip filler to glamorous grans keeping up their glow with Botox top ups. Many say what keeps them coming back is Darcey’s warmth and honesty as much as her skill.

And she’s not stopping here. With a waitlist already forming for her upcoming thread lift treatments, Darcey has her sights set on launching her own aesthetics academy next year. Her mission? To support her family while helping other young women - especially those who’ve felt underestimated or like they “don’t fit the system”to follow in her footsteps.

“I want to show other girls like me that they can build their dream life,” Darcey says. “It doesn’t matter where you start - you just need drive, determination, and the courage to back yourself.”

From being written off in the school environment to becoming Blackpool’s youngest clinic owner, Darcey Barber is proof that ambition, resilience, and a touch of glam can change everything!