Marathon effort for brain cancer charity

A Fylde coast aerospace worker is set to run a marathon on Friday in memory of a colleague who died from cancer.

Chris Blower, 33, and pal Dave Kerfoot, 34, are set to run from BAE Systems site at Samlesbury all the way to the pier at St Annes, a distance of 26 miles.

Stuart Dolphin who died in May

They are aiming to raise money for the Brainstrust charity which supports people who have been diagnosed with brain cancers.

Chris said they were inspired to fund-raise by their former workmate Stuart Dolphin who died aged 30 earlier this year from cancer.

Chris said: "Stuart passed away in May but we had decided to do something in March after visiting him. We had hoped he would be able to see us do it but he did not make it through the 12 months the doctors said he had left.

"The charity provided key information and supported Stuart and the family, so it is a cause close to our hearts."

Project manager Chris said that neither he nor Dave were marathon runners but they had been in training and were hoping for support from colleagues and friends.

He added: "We have a lot of people to give us a send off from the office and hopefully along the way."

The run will begin at 11am and Chris and Dave were hoping to finish around 3.30pm at St Annes pier.

Anyone wishing to donate can do so via the website: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/cblower