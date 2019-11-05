Manchester city move for Fleetwood Town owner's energy firm

Fleetwood based energy supplier, the BES Group, is set to open new offices in Manchester.

The group, comprising BES Utilities and BES Metering Services, is to provide jobs for potentially hundreds of people there.

BES Group has taken on staff from collapsed energy firm Eversmart and opened a new office in Manchester

Following the recent demise of energy supplier Eversmart, BES owner and director, Andy Pilley, saw the opportunity to expand BES’ workforce and has already taken on more than 30 people, with expertise in all areas of supply and metering.

As these members of staff were previously based in Manchester, Mr Pilley saw the potential and opened the new Trafford Park offices to save employees from having to relocate.

He said the move adds to his existing North West locations and allows the business to go from strength to strength.

The new Manchester offices can seat up to 400 people, so the company said securing jobs for more than 30 new employees is only the beginning.

In the new year, there will be a recruitment drive where BES will look to employ a significant number of staff based in Manchester.

Mr Piley said: “As one of the first truly independent energy suppliers, I am thrilled to announce our expansion into Manchester.

“It’s a really exciting time for BES as the business is continually growing and becoming more successful, cementing our place in this highly competitive sector.

“When we heard the sad news about Eversmart, we wanted to do all we could to help those who had lost their jobs, so we immediately made contact and quickly arranged interviews.

“I’m delighted we have been able to offer roles to the vast majority of staff.

"We’re looking forward to securing even more jobs in the new year, which will strengthen BES’ presence in Manchester and the business as a whole.”

Jordan Benbow has joined BES as Head of Smart Metering, after leading the metering team at Eversmart.

He said: “I am delighted to join an already established supplier such as BES. The incredible opportunity with the opening of the Manchester office demonstrates their commitment to the growth and development of the business.

“Andy is planning to invest into our engineers and their development, which I’m sure will attract a lot of applicants.”

Luke Gannon said: “It was a worrying time when the company went bust, so I was over the moon to have been offered a new role with BES Metering.

"Andy Pilley came to talk to us about the BES Group and it sounds like a really exciting business to work for.”