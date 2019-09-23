Manchester Airport issue advice to passengers following collapse of Thomas Cook

Following the collapse of tour operator Thomas Cook Manchester Airport has issued advice to holidaymakers.

In a post to social media this morning the airport said: "We regret to inform passengers that all Thomas Cook flights have been cancelled and will not be rescheduled after the airline entered administration this morning.

"Our advice to passengers booked on any of these services from Manchester Airport and who have not yet started their journey is to not travel to the airport.

"For passengers coming back to the UK, the Department for Transport and Civil Aviation Authority will be facilitating the smooth repatriation of passengers.

"For further information about the situation, customers should visit the dedicated website set up by the CAA - thomascook.caa.co.uk"

The Civil Aviation Authority has said that more than 150,000 British holidaymakers are currently abroad and will need to be repatriated as a result of the 178-year-old firm's collapse.

The group's four airlines will be grounded and its 21,000 employees in 16 countries, including 9,000 in the UK, will be left unemployed.