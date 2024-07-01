Major Blackpool gas mains upgrade in the pipeline

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Work to upgrade some of the oldest working gas pipelines in North West England will take place over 15 weeks this summer in Blackpool, starting on 8th July.

Cadent, which manages the local gas distribution network, is calling time on ageing pipes that help distribute gas to heat thousands of homes.

Sections are understood to date to 1892 and, while still safe today, they need replacing to ensure an ongoing uninterrupted supply – and to prepare for the introduction of greener gases.

In total, around 1800 metres of old metallic gas pipes will be replaced with tough durable plastic. The pipes are mostly deep underneath the town’s roads – so the work will need temporary traffic arrangements for the 15-week project.

Cadent will be upgrading old gas mains

Roads where work will take place include Whitegate Drive, Devonshire Road, Talbot Road, Church Street, Newton Drive, and other roads leading off these.

It’s part of an £80m package of work announced by Cadent in April, as it continues with a 30-year programme to upgrade its older pipes. Nearly 10km of pipes in the Blackpool area will be upgraded in Blackpool this year, and 420km across the North West.

“This part of the network is extraordinary Victorian engineering, but maintenance and repairs – and inevitable disruption to local community – has got too frequent in recent years,” said Mark Syers, head of Cadent’s Investment Planning Office, North West.

“Our repair teams have been called out many times in recent years, some of which been the result of gas leaking from joints in the ageing pipeline. Every time, that means unplanned roadworks and disruption to motorists and residents.

“We have a responsibility to make sure every property that uses gas has access to a safe and reliable supply, 24/7, 365 days a year. We’ve worked closely with Blackpool Council to agree a week-by-week plan of work, and this will start on 8th July.

“Working seven days a week, we will be finished and offsite in time for Blackpool’s illuminations big switch-on. We are very conscious of the disruption works like this cause and we are aiming to keep traffic flowing, with access to homes and businesses.”

The programme of work, which is subject to change, is as follows:

Week 1 & 2: Junction Whitegate Drive, Church Street, Devonshire Road

Week 3: Healey Street and Rossall Road

Week 4 & 5: Talbot Road, near junction with Devonshire Road

Week 6: Caunce Street

Week 7 & 8: Devonshire Road

Week 9 & 10: Whitegate Drive, near Hornby Road

Week 11: Newton Drive

Week 11 & 12: Talbot Road

Week 12 & 13: Devonshire Road

Week 14: Warwick Road

Week 15: reinstatement and site tidy

There will be varying traffic arrangements while the work takes place, all designed to try keep traffic flowing as best as possible. Some will involve traffic lights, and some will involve roads being narrowed, and/or junctions closed. There is likely to be traffic congestion, particularly at busy times. Alternative routes will be signposted.

Gas stays ON for the duration of work. The only interruption to supply will be to properties that take a direct feed from the pipes being replaced (in the immediate local area). Supply to these properties will be disconnected for a short while (it will be back on the same day it goes off), as the property gets connected into the new pipe. Advance notice will be given and more information will be provided to these properties.