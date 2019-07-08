Lytham woman's business advice firm in awards success

A Fylde business woman is celebrating after picking up a regional award.

Suzie Brooks director of Brooks Finance and Business Experts in Lytham, said she was delighted to have won Business of the Year (less than 50 staff) in the English Women’s Awards 2019.

The prizes were handed out at a ceremony at the Mercure Manchester Picadilly Hotel. Suzie’s firm was among a host of nominations designed to The awards ceremony aimed at showcasing the contribution of women to various industries and professions.

Suzie said: “I am delighted to have won the award, it proves that hard work and having an incredible team really does pay off. “We hope to continue helping businesses grow and achieve success and also to inspire others in the process.”

A spokesman from organisers Creative Oceanic said: “It is a pleasure to see that empowered women, empower women and this ceremony highlighted exactly that. We hope the awards provided a platform to encourage women to achieve their goals and show they can be successful leaders, entrepreneurs, influencers, scientists and CEOs.”