Luxury lodges arrive at £7m new new development at Ribby Hall Village
The first lodges to be built at a £7m new holiday attraction on the Fylde have been unveiled.
Ribby Hall Village’s 20 acre lakeside development, Reeds Bay, is well under way with the huge lake filled with water and the foundations for the 20 state-of-the-art holiday homes laid.
They also make use of bi-folding doors, skylights and floor to ceiling windows to make the most of natural light and to cap it all have rooftop terrace, uniquely accessed by a weatherproof staircase from within the hallway of the home.
Chief executive, Paul Harrison said: This wonderful new development has been a long time in the planning, and it is very exciting for everyone here to see it taking shape.'The properties were offering here are amongst the best available anywhere in the country and were delighted with the response they have received so far.