Layton Hill Nursery is on the market in Cleveleys for £295,000

Well-established childcare business on market due to retirement has comprehensive facilities

This is a detached two-storey double-fronted property located immediately off the Promenade at Cleveleys.

Layton Hill Nursery, Carr Gate, Cleveleys

The children’s nursery occupies both floors of the building with outside play area to the rear and a separate baby unit.

It is registered for 47 children aged from nought to four years olds and the business is well established with an outstanding Ofsted report.

It comes fully staffed as the business is only on the market due to the pending retirement of the owner.

The ground-floor accommodation comprises an entrance lobby, manager’s office, wc, utility room, kitchen, cloakroom, playroom with bay window to front and rear, wet play area and dining room, two sets of wcs, separate detached baby unit with lobby, kitchen, changing room and wc and a main baby room.

To the first floor is a staffroom, office, staff wc, two further wcs and two playrooms.

All serious offers will be considered and accounts will be made available after viewings.

Layton Hill Nursery, Carr Gate, Cleveleys, FY5 1LB - Freehold price: £295,000 - Kays Commercial Estate Agents