Law team lands at Blackpool Airport enterprise zone

A specialist firm of solicitors has established itself on the Fylde Coast to spread its wings into niche legal markets.

PMR Solicitors is the latest business to move onto the new Enterprise Zone site at Blackpool Airport, with a litigation team specialising in financial and medical claims, dispute resolution and mediation.

Based at the pavilions on Avroe Crescent, the new law practice is adopting an open door, high street approach for a more personal service for its customers.

Its primary focus is on the mis-selling of financial services, medical negligence and personal injury, as well as family law services such as wills and probate.

PMR Solicitors has been set up by qualified chartered accountant and chairman Ian Gillings.

The directors’ team has also been strengthened with the recruitment of Tyneside solicitor Peter Maughan, whose medical negligence expertise spans 40 years and the settlement of several multi-million-pound claims.

GDPR legal expert James Grundill completes the senior team.

Peter Maughan said: “There has been an incremental rise in financial mis-selling and medical negligence claims in recent years and that means much greater demand for the services we’re offering.

“While our aim is to settle cases as early as possible, most people are finding that going to court is their only route to resolution and so they need expert advice.

“With no win, no fee arrangements they have the peace of mind of knowing they can pursue their case with minimal outlay and less stress. I’m excited to be heading up the PMR litigation team here in Blackpool and looking forward to representing people whose health and financial situation has suffered unduly.”

Chairman Ian Gillings said: “We’ve brought Peter in to strengthen our team and head up the legal department because financial mis-selling and medical negligence claims are affecting more and more people.

"He has an exceptional track record in all types of litigation, he’s an expert in dispute resolution and is a practising mediator.”