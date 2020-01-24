Laughs on the menu as Blackpool Pleasure Beach hosts entrepreneurs' lunch

Award-winning comedians, including Mick Miller, will be joining host Ken Webster at this year’s Lancashire Entrepreneurs' Lunch at Blackpool Pleasure Beach.

The annual event allows businesses from across the county to get together to network and form strong connections.

Mick Miller who will be performing at the Lancashire Entrepreneurs' Lunch at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

It is now in its 18th year and will take place at the Paradise Room on Friday, March 6 from noon.

A spokesman said: “Blackpool Pleasure Beach has hosted the Lancashire Entrepreneurs Lunch for almost two decades and it has become one of the most popular networking events in the calendar.

“It’s a great opportunity to meet new contacts and catch up the present ones. You will be able to reach a wide range of suppliers from across Lancashire and create new business opportunities.

“Early booking is recommended and the lunch always proves to be very popular with the business community across the county.”

The meal will feature Stilton and broccoli soup, a salmon course, Goosnargh chicken breast filled with wild mushroom stuffing, raspberry pavlova followed by a coffee and cheese. The comedians will entertain between each course.

For more details call 01253 336346/336311.