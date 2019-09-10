Lancashire Tourism Awards ceremony will be at Blackpool's ice arena

Blackpool is set to play host to the best tourism businesses in the county when it hosts the Lancashire Tourism Awards 2019.

Marketing Lancashire, has chosen the Pleasure Beach Arena for the awards which will attract more than 400 on Thursday, November 7.

Rachel McQueen at the 2018 Lancashire Tourism Awards

The ice arena was built in 1936 and designed by architect, Joseph Emberton. It is listed in the Guinness Book of Records as the world’s oldest purpose-built ice arena.

It has played host to many events and concerts, including Nickelodeon’s SLIMEFEST show, the annual Blackpool Ice Skating Festival and the award-winning Hot Ice Show.

Rachel McQueen, chief executive of Marketing Lancashire, said “The Lancashire Tourism Awards is the only county-wide industry awards, celebrating those tourism businesses that have demonstrated outstanding performance over the past 12 months.

"It is therefore fitting that we pull out all the stops and provide an unforgettable night for our finalists. We’re working closely with the creative team at the arena to do just that.”

The finalists will be announced later this month.The awards are supported by the University of Central Lancashire and VisitBlackpool.

Coun Gillian Campbell, Deputy Leader of Blackpool Council, said: “We are delighted to be named as host sponsor for the forthcoming Lancashire Tourism Awards. It is fitting that the awards are being staged in one of the most enduring visitor attractions in the country’s most popular seaside destination.”

Amanda Thompson, managing director of Blackpool Pleasure Beach, said: “Pleasure Beach Arena is such a fantastic venue and we are so pleased that it will be hosting the Lancashire Tourism Awards 2019.

With Pleasure Beach Arena being a true, entertainment venue, you can be sure that this year’s awards ceremony will be a spectacular event. Good luck to everyone who has entered.”