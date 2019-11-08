Lancashire's tourism stars shine bright at annual awards

The coolest operators in the county cut fine figures on the ice at the Lancashire Tourism Awards 2019.

Held at the rink at Blackpool Pleasure Beach Arena, the annual celebration of the visitor economy saw a host of tourism teams hailed, from Blackpool to Burnley and Carnforth to Rossendale.

Dancing on Ice TV skater Daniel Whiston was guest presenter, gliding through the twenty-two awards with style.

Rachel McQueen, chief executive of Marketing Lancashire said: “There are many reasons why almost 69 million visitors a year choose to come to Lancashire – for our events, attractions, hotels, pubs, restaurants, our stunning coastline, beautiful countryside, heritage, culture and lots more.

The Lancashire Tourism Awards is about recognising the quality and talent that we have in our tourism industry.

“We must also acknowledge the levels of investment businesses are making; investment that enables us to constantly raise our game and gives Lancashire standout against the competition.”

Lancashire’s Tourism Superstar Award 2019 was the only award nominated and voted for by the public and was awarded to Nigel Seddon, managing director of Elgin Hotel and Hotel Sheraton in Blackpool.

He first dabbled as a young boy ‘helping’ his parents following their purchase of the Elgin Hotel in 1969. He then joined the hotel in an official capacity at the age of 21.

The awards were supported by the University of Central Lancashire and VisitBlackpool.

The evening’s entertainment was provided by Pleasure Beach Arena and singing duo Timeless.

