Lancashire's service sector is bearing up despite Brexit uncertainty

The service sector is weathering the economic headwinds well but needs certainty to continue to grow, a Lytham businessman has said.

Denys Smith Hart of technology firm InterSys Group, said recent figures had shown a slight increase in the number of UK firms reporting an increase in sales, but warned that firms would still put off decisions on investment until Brexit negotiations reached a conclusion.

The latest research by the British Chambers of Commerce revealed the uptick in the second quarter of the year but warned that it was not sufficient to negate the slowdown recorded in the previous three months.

InterSys Group is sponsor of the Service Business of the Year category at the Be Inspired Business Awards, The BIBAs, which will host its annual prize-giving ceremony in September.

Mr Smith Hart said: “These figures and many others give a very clear directive to the new Prime Minister, business needs swift, decisive action if it is going to have the confidence to invest and stimulate the economy.

“Businesses want to see concrete and deliverable plans to tackle barriers to growth here at home, avoid a messy and disorderly Brexit, and restore the UK’s global reputation as a place to invest and trade.

“To boost and incentivise investment, our business communities are looking for a bold growth agenda here at home.”

The Service Business of the Year is one of 20 prizes which will be handed out at The BIBAs’ ceremony held at The Blackpool Tower on Friday, September 13. Earlier this month, the awards completed its second round of judging, The BIBAs On Tour, which saw its judging panels visit each of the finalists in their categories to select a winner.

The winners will be kept a closely-guarded secret until the night which is expected to be held in front of a sell-out audience of more than 1,000 people for a further year.

The organisers, the North and Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce, has said tickets are selling fast.For more details, visit www.thebibas.co.uk.