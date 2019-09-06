Lancashire police are looking for new officers - Here's how to apply:

The Home Office national campaign to recruit new police officers is the biggest in decades and represents a commitment to increase police numbers by 20,000 over the next three years.

Fresh investment in the police means that police officer applications with open in Lancashire in Spring 2020, but you can now register your interest ahead of the date.

READ MORE: Entry requirements to join Lancashire Police have changed. Here's how to apply, with or without a degree

If you would like to receive confirmation of the open date for Police Officer applications and information which you may find useful about becoming a Police Officer or indeed any other Police Staff roles too, you can register your interest here.

New Police Constables will need to either hold a degree already, or study to gain one on the job.

You'll also need to pass the police officer personal eligibility requirements, a fitness test, a medical, vetting and a Police National Assessment.

Lancashire Police are recruiting

The salaried two year programmes start with an intensive multi-week academy course, followed by 2 years on the job training in a specific community with your chosen police force.

Over two years you’ll be given the freedom to own and develop innovative ideas and techniques to tackle some of the long-term problems affecting the community.

All new Police Officers at Lancashire Police spend their first 2 years working on emergency response.

You could find yourself providing a police presence in town centres on a Friday night, responding to domestic violence incidents or even helping people who are going through a mental health crisis.

You must be 18 years old or over, but there are no upper age limits or height restrictions.

You must also have a full driving licence.