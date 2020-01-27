Lancashire plastic boxes specialist earns triple nomination in awards

Kirkham-based Alison Handling has reached the finals of this year’s Business Masters Awards in three categories.

The awards honour businesses across the North West recognised for their outstanding achievements and winners will be announced in March.

Glenn Bloomfield of Alison Handling

The firm, which is UK’s largest independent stockist of new and used recycled plastic storage boxes, trays, skips, totes and pallets is a finalist in the Small Business Award as well as the Best Investment Award.

It is also a finalist in the category showcasing Best Innovation for its award-winning A-Link Dolly which is a rack to shelf solution, cutting the need for cage trolleys and improving storage systems.

Managing director Glenn Broomfield said: “We are absolutely delighted to reach the finals and to do this in three categories is a huge honour for us as a small business.

“Alison Handling has been on a steep path of growth and investment and to have all our efforts recognised in this way puts us in a strong position for the coming year.

"The awards provide that all important credibility and kudos that we must be doing something right and will ultimately give existing and potential new customers the confidence and affirmation in the quality of our products and service offering, so we can reach out and penetrate new markets and business sectors too.”

Mike Ribbeck, from the Business Masters Awards said: “We were overwhelmed by the quality and quantity of entries for this year’s awards. The judges had some very tough decisions to make over the shortlist, as the competition was extremely high."