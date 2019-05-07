Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service are offering young people the chance to train with them

Have your say

The LFRS has teamed up with The Prince's Trust to give young people employment skills.

The Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service has announced that it is offering a 12-week training programme in partnership with the Prince's Trust.

The Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service have teamed up with The Prince's Trust.

The programme has been designed to give young people employment skills and the confidence they need to move forward with their lives.

The LFRS runs three programmes a year, starting in January, May, and September that are open to anyone aged 16-25, who is not currently in education, full-time employment, or training.

The Prince's Trust say that more than 70% of unemployed participants go on to jobs, training or education.

A Prince's Trust Leaflet.

During the 12-week programme, the Prince's Trust says participants will:

Spend 4 days at a residential activity centre

Undertake a project based in the local community

Complete a work placement

First aid, Food Hygiene, Fire Safety and much more!

Participate in a Team challenge, caring for disadvantaged groups

The next team programme will be based at South Shore Fire Station, St Anne’s Road, Blackpool FY4 3AP and will start on Monday, May 20, 2019.

If you are interested in the opportunity, or know someone who might be, contact Megan Brooks (Programme Support Worker) on 01253 401283, or email meganbrooks@lancsfirerescue.org.uk