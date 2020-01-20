Lancashire aircraft maker signs deal to boost its hi-tech 3D printing power

BAE Systems has signed a deal with a 3D Printing specialist which should lead to parts for the future aircraft project Tempest being made in the latest cutting edge way.

It will work together with Renishaw on the development of additive manufacturing capability for the defence and aerospace sector, to help improve performance, cut costs and speed up manufacturing processes on aircraft of the future. And it also opens up opportunities for joint research and development.

Renishaw and BAE System have signed a deal on the future of 3D printing in the production of future combat aircraft

The MoU was signed by BAE Systems’ Andy Schofield, and Will Lee, chief executive ofRenishaw, during a visit to BAE Systems’ manufacturing facilities in Samlesbury. It is already home to several Renishaw advanced AM machines. There AM parts for Typhoon and prototype material for Tempest are already made.

Andy Schofield said: “Additive manufacturing has and will continue to deliver significant benefits to our sector. Renishaw is a world leader in additive manufacturing and we have been impressed with the quality of parts produced on its machines.

"This agreement allows us to create a more open and collaborative environment to share ideas and knowledge. In an environment of fast developing technology and challenged budgets, collaboration and innovation are absolutely essential in order to retain cutting edge capability. I’m really excited by the potential this partnership has to help us deliver that.”

Will Lee said: “We have a great relationship already with BAE Systems, developed over many years through the application of our metrology products and have more recently worked with them on evaluating and understanding the performance envelope of our AM systems.

"We are delighted that they have been impressed with our systems, and this, together with our vision for AM development, has led to the strengthening of our collaboration. We look forward to the exciting opportunities that this strategic collaboration presents to further develop AM technologies for demanding aerospace production applications.”