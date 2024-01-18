A trader in Kirkham says businesses are suffering due to long-running roadworks that are putting off potential customers.

Poulton Street has been closed for months due to roadworks under the Kirkham Public Realm Scheme - a project aimed at reviving the town's streets and open spaces.

The closure runs from the junction with Clegg Street to the junction with Church Street, Freckleton Street, Kirkgate and Preston Street.

Businesses situated in the town centre say they are seeing trade decline due to the ongoing roadworks as they are putting off potential customers.

Bob, who runs Kirkham Car Sales on Preston Street, explained everybody is frustrated at the situation.

"I've got the car sales so people have got to bring their car to me so I can part-exchange it, but they can't get their car to me," he said.

"It's just ridiculous. There were eight or nine people working on the curb opposite us everyday from 9am to 4pm last week, but only one of them was working on the digger machine.

"The rest were all just standing around not doing anything."

The road was set to reopen on December 10 following resurfacing, but this had to be delayed for additional work to the sub-surface.

In a statement on the Fylde Council website, a spokesperson explained the decision was made by Lancashire County Council after boreholes were analysed along the street.

"The additional highway work is necessary to ensure an appropriate high-quality scheme," they added.

"To ignore the technical advice could result in significant issues with the highway soon after the public realm works have been completed, adding cost and inconvenience to the businesses and residents of Kirkham.

"Partners are committed to delivering a high-quality development for Kirkham and value the support that has been evident throughout the programme."

The road was briefly reopened during the festive period to help businesses during the run up to Christmas, but was closed again in January so the works could continue.

Bob added: "It's the main street in Kirkham so all of the shops are going mad about it.

"There was a car park in the centre of Kirkham that they've dug up and made into seating, so no one can park their cars.

"So now people are parking up side streets and blocking the roads. It's just stupid."