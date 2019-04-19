Jobs boost plan for Blackpool's former TVR car factory site

A fresh blueprint to redevelop Blackpool's former TVR car factory site which could bring around 200 new jobs to the town has been unveiled.

If the scheme gets the go ahead, it will see nine buildings put on the land on Bristol Avenue in Bispham containing 87 individual units aimed at offering flexible business space.

The TVR site

These would be used alongside a further building already approved on the north part of the site, bringing the total number of units to 115.

Documents submitted with the application say the proposals could bring about 200 jobs to the site where 250 people were employed at TVR before the factory closed in 2006.

Lancashire-based company J. Waring and sons, which specialises in constructing commercial buildings, is involved in the scheme.

A planning statement says: "In terms of economic benefits, the proposals would make a significant, positive contribution to the local economy through direct job creation once the scheme is operational and during the construction phase, as well as indirect job creation through the supply chain. "

Documents add: "The units are designed to provide a modern-day contemporary facility to suit a variety of uses whilst maintaining a consistent appearance across the site."

Landscaping and 252 parking spaces are also part of the scheme.

Last year a power station for the south east part of the site was approved by town hall planners.

In recent times the land has also housed an ice rink which closed in 2017 and has since been demolished, while a handful of businesses including car repairs, a gym and equipment hire currently operate out of existing premises fronting onto Bristol Avenue.

However the majority of the former buildings on the southern part of the land have now been demolished.