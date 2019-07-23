It took all day, but the Fylde coast's Spitfire is flying high once more

The volunteers from the Lytham St Annes Spitfire Ground Display team carried out the maintenance at their Hangar 42 aviation museum at Blackpool Airport before it was transported back to its pole near the boating lake and craned into position with the help of Wareing’s Buildings of Wrea Green

The full-sized model is transported to the site

Guiding it into position

People gather to watch the heavy lifting

Putting the propellers into place

