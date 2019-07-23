It took all day, but the Fylde coast's Spitfire is flying high once more
After an eight month refurbishment featuring a safety check, spring cleaning and a re-paint job, the replica of the wartime Spitfire paid for by resident's donations is back at Fairhaven.
The volunteers from the Lytham St Annes Spitfire Ground Display team carried out the maintenance at their Hangar 42 aviation museum at Blackpool Airport before it was transported back to its pole near the boating lake and craned into position with the help of Wareing’s Buildings of Wrea Green