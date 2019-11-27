It's ladies first at one Lancashire chamber of commerce as women take the three top roles

For the first time in the history of the North and Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce all three of its highest positions have been taken by an all female line up.

Alongside the president, Dawn Cheetham, joint MD of Blackpool based CKS and Babs Murphy, the Chamber’s chief executive, Jane Cole, the managing director of Blackpool Transport has now joined as vice president.

Addressing the Chamber’s 103rd AGM and President’s Lunch, president Dawn Cheetham said: “ It was with great optimism that I began my presidency in the chambers Centenary year and my enthusiasm since has only further increased.

“I believe it is my task to help to get the best out of the extraordinary people who drive forward this great institution and working with Jane I think my job is going to made that much easier.

“Jane has been involved with the chamber for a number of years as a non-executive director.

“She is clearly an outstanding professional, businesswoman, mentor and colleague, but I believe she should be viewed first as an outstanding leader.

“She has led by being among the finest examples of a true professional in the private sector.

“She has served as an extraordinary role model to the business community as well as being an inspiration to employees. While she had led personally, she has also been dedicated to the economic wellbeing of the county of Lancashire and has championed local business interests through her regular engagement with MPs, local authorities, government departments and key stakeholders.

Jane Cole said “It really is exciting times for the Chamber and I look forward to working closely with Dawn, Babs and our Board of Directors to help this organisation in its pursuit of excellence and to get on with the job, keeping focused on the things that matter to local business.”

The event took place at Blackpool Imperial Hotel, with over 100 businesses members in attendance.

Minister for Transport, Paul Maynard also joined members at the event and spoke about his passion for the county.

He said: “It is an honour to join Dawn, Babs and Jane and the members of the chamber to celebrate the diverse and dynamic business community we have in North West Lancashire. With such a strong leadership team I know the chamber will continue its great work.”