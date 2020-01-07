It's a New Year, new you challenge for Blackpool's would be entrepreneurs

Blackpool’s drive to create the entrepreneurs of the future is set to offer new services and advice in 2020.

The council’s Get Started team helped 61 new small businesses launch in 2019 and spoke to 185 people about how they could make their dream of being their own boss a reality.

One of the Get Started backed networking groups at the Slug and Lettuce

Over the years the free Get Started service has supported dance school teachers to pizza makers and music producers to handymen.

And 90 per cent of businesses still trading after 12 months up have been assisted with ongoing mentoring and advice.

New Year-New You is the theme for Get Started in 2020, so however old a person is, whatever their educational achievement, they can get one to one advice, a variety of free business seminars and an online resource via www.blackpoolunlimited.com.

For 2020 the team is looking to add more events such as guest experts holding sessions on specific topics from HR to Health and Safety.

Ryan and Kim Heubner from Brush and Tipple at the FAM festival in the Winter Gardens

The first course of the year is 10 Steps to Start Your Business on Thursday, January 30 from 2pm to 3pm at Blackpool Central Library in Queen Street.

On Wednesday, January 22 from 2pm to 4pm there is Practical Bookkeeping- Everything you need to know about HMRC/Tax.

Among the new businesses in 2019 were PMG Multi Services launched by Pawel Golebiewski to offer professional cleaning services to a variety of businesses.

Another was photographer Sophie Thompson who started Peach Studio in Bispham Village. Professional audiologists Abigail Ankers and Johanna Carter started Always Ear to offer such services as micro suction, specialist ear moulds as well as hearing tests and hearing aids.

Coun Mark Smith

Coun Mark Smith, Business, Enterprise and Job Creation, said: “It’s great to see so many people with the drive and passion to set up their own business.

“Not only is it a new way of life for people but their ventures are regenerating areas of the high street and offering employment opportunities to others. We want to help and encourage people who are budding entrepreneurs so that they can build their business as it can be so rewarding for individuals and can also have a positive impact on the local economy.

“We know that starting a new business can be daunting for some people so our Get Started team is there to help from developing a business plan to sourcing and securing funding. If someone is thinking about becoming their own boss, or want some free advice about how to make a success of it, our expert staff have a wealth of experience and knowledge.”

At Get Started’s November Enterprise week (which attracted 202 delegates) and during Digital Library week several previous users such as Kim Heubner from Brush and Tipple shared their experiences with potential new business owners.

There have also been networking and advice meetings at Central Library and the Slug and Lettuce to enthuse new starters.

You can contact the Get Started team on 01253 477147 or visit www.blackpoolunlimited/getstarted to find out more.