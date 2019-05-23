Investors sought to build Blackpool Winter Gardens hotel

Developers are being sought to build a hotel alongside Blackpool's Winter Gardens which would complement the £25m conference centre currently being built by Blackpool Council.

The scheme for a three-to-five storey property on land between Leopold Grove, Adelaide Street and Alfred Street includes a second floor bridge to link the development directly with the conference centre set to open next year.

An artist's impression of the Winter Gardens Hotel

International real estate advisor Savills is seeking developers for the site which is seen as key to town centre regeneration.

Tom Cunningham, hotels director at Savills Manchester, said: “Winter Gardens is an iconic destination in Blackpool, with its extensive entertainment facilities and excellent location.

"This is a rare opportunity to acquire an exciting proposed hotel development in the area, at a time when we are seeing the Blackpool hotel sector shift into the modern budget corporate market.”

An order to close off part of Leopold Grove which would be pedestrianised as part of the scheme has also just been published by the Department for Transport.

Outline planning permission was granted last June for the hotel, comprising 203 rooms with gym, spa, restaurant and café facilities.

The development site also includes a car park on the lower ground floor providing capacity for up to 62 vehicles.

A report by planning officers said the scheme would “add to the offer of quality visitor accommodation close to the town centre and is particularly well placed to serve future delegates at the conference centre”.

It is hoped secure attached hotel accommodation could help the council-owned Winter Gardens win back the main party political conferences which it previously hosted.

The site is currently partly occupied by a car park.