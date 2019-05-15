Iceland is one step closer to opening in Cleveleys after the closure of Tesco: Here's where it will be and what it will look like

The supermarket chain Iceland is one step closer to opening a new branch in Cleveleys.

The retail giant has this week won planning permission for a new shop front and signs at the former Tesco store in Victoria Road West.

The old Tesco shop...

It told The Gazette in March the move would make 25 jobs and bring a key food anchor back to the town's high street.

Last November's closure of Tesco, which had been in the town since the 1970s, was seen as a huge blow to the area.

Coun Rob Fail said previously: "Tesco closing was a massive loss to Cleveleys, and so Iceland opening up there will be welcomed."

Iceland said its new branch would "carry the full Iceland range of frozen and chilled food and groceries, and will create some 25 new jobs".

The area's Conservative MP Paul Maynard, who had written to Tesco's chief executive in a bid to stop the shop closing, added: "I welcome the news a major national chain is taking up the store vacated by Tesco.

"Iceland's investment in Cleveleys is a sign of confidence in our town. I am sure having an Iceland will increase footfall, making Cleveleys' high street more vibrant and viable."