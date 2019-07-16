'I'm just relieved no one was hurt' - Fleetwood salon owner's shock after car crashes into building

A Fleetwood beauty salon owner told how she was left both shocked and relieved after a car crashed head-on into the building early this morning.

Andréa Irving, boss of the André’s of Highbury salon, found out about the accident when her daughter, who lives near the Highbury Avenue salon, heard a loud bang and saw the crashed Vauxhall Zafira just before 5am.

The salon has had to close and is unlikely to open for the rest of the week, after the crash caused significant structural damage.

She said: “I rushed around as soon as I could and was obviously shocked.

“As a salon owner I’m upset for my staff and also because I am not able to provide the usual service for my customers.

“But I am just relieved it happened so early that no one was in the salon and no one was hurt.”

Police were called to Highbury Avenue shortly before 5am. It is not known whether the driver or any passengers were injured, as the vehicle was found abandoned when officers arrived.

Police were unable to confirm whether the vehicle has been reported stolen. No arrests have been made and efforts are being made to identify the driver and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information or any relevant CCTV footage should call us on 101 quoting log number 212 of July 16.”

André’s has asked customers with scheduled hair appointments to contact the manager on 07813679502 and if they have a nail or beauty appointment, contact Linda or Johanne via the salon's Facebook page.