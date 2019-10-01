Hundreds get together for Blackpool business conference

More than 250 visitors and 45 exhibitors from businesses across Lancashire attended the fifth Blackpool Business Expo at The Village Hotel.

Visitors had the chance to meet a range of exhibitors, including quality consultants RKMS and hospitality experts Little Touches, and attended a series of free workshops covering key business topics including PR, tax and HR.

Nichola Howard, of Launch Events North West, set up Blackpool Expo after recognising a lack of free, quality networking and advice for business owners like herself.

She said: “To return to Blackpool for a fifth year was really special and shows the real appetite local businesses have for supporting each other.

“How many opportunities do you get to network with hundreds of local businesses under one roof and attend free workshops in a single day, face to face, for free?It was great to see visitors walk away with not only new contacts, but knowledge that can support them to grow their businesses.”

It was sponsored by Lancashire-based IT support group Nybble.

Next year’s Blackpool Expo will be held on Wednesday, October 21.