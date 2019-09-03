HS2 'facing a delay of up to 7 years'

HS2 could cost up to £22 billion more than its previous budget and be delayed by as many as seven years, the company building the railway said.

A report by HS2 Ltd chairman Allan Cook stated that the original plans "did not take sufficient account" of the effect of building a high-speed line through areas that are densely populated and with challenging ground conditions.

He added that the project's budget has "proved unrealistic", but added: "At the same time the benefits have been understated."

The Northern Powerhouse has constantly stated that both HS2 and the North's own "wish list" of transport projects must happen.

The latest news will come as a blow to hopes of evening up what is seen as a clear North-South divide.

Mr Cook said the previous budget for HS2 was £55.7 billion but it could cost up to £78 billion, with both figures at 2015 prices.

It was due to open in phases, with the final sections from Crewe to Manchester, and Birmingham to Leeds, completed by 2033.

But the scheme is not expected to be completed until as late as 2040, Mr Cook added.

A separate review into whether to scrap the railway was launched by Prime Minister Boris Johnson last month and will be completed this autumn.

CBI Director of Infrastructure Tom Thackray said: “HS2 promises to bring huge economic benefits across the country so today’s announcement of the delay is disappointing.

"But the message from business on the project remains consistent – build it, back it, benefit from it.

“Of course today’s report may be a clarion call for those anti-HS2 voices but businesses believe derailing the scheme would be a significant economic restraint on the Midlands and The North.”

The Liberal Democrats have slammed the delay of HS2 as a 'shambles' and a 'monumental failure for the North'.

Liberal Democrat MEP for the North West Jane Brophy said: “The Tories’ long-term indecision and incompetence was always going to cost taxpayers and fail Northerners the most.

“The Liberal Democrats have always been absolutely clear that HS2 construction should have started in the North. Then, when the project inevitably encountered the issues it has, the areas most in need of infrastructure upgrades would have received them first.

“However, as things stand, rail links in London and the South will still be upgraded, whilst Northern links are left in their dire 1970s state – as usual."