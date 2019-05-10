Hotel plan will transform unloved Blackpool street

A former Blackpool dance studio is set to step into a new future if plans to convert it to hotel suites gets the go ahead.

Hotelier Tony Banks, who operates five hotels in the resort as part of his Blackpool Promotions Group, wants to transform premises on Coronation Street into an aparthotel.

The building was used for 38 years by the Langley Dance Centre until it moved to new premises on Plymouth Road in Layton last year.

Mr Banks has submitted a planning application to Blackpool Council seeking permission to convert the property into nine serviced hotel suites whose guests would be able to use facilities at the recently renovated Ruskin Hotel on Albert Road.

It is hoped to open the development, which would also include a restaurant on the ground floor, next March if permission is granted.

In a letter accompanying the application Mr Banks says: "We have identified a growing need for quality accommodation in this sector and, with the planned opening of the new conference centre at the Winter Gardens, we feel the location of these suites will be perfect to help fulfil the requirements of attending delegates."

Mr Banks believes the scheme will help rejuvenate Coronation Street.

He adds: "We purchased the empty building as we feel Coronation Street is a main thoroughfare into the town centre and to the Winter Gardens.

"For many years this street has suffered from a severe lack of investment from both public and private investment."

Guests would be able to use facilities at the Royal Ruskin Hotel which was recently extended through the purchase of the neighbouring Grosvenor Hotel which had fallen derelict.

The scheme includes three two-bed apartments, four one-bed and two studios with a private entrance.

It would be managed by staff at the Royal Ruskin Hotel where occupancy levels are said to be running at 90 per cent since its refurbishment.

Blackpool Promotions, which operates mainly coach holidays, brings in more than 150,000 visitors a year to the resort and employs aruond 150 full-time staff, with an additional part-time workers during the main holiday season.

The £25m conference centre being built alongside the Winter Gardens is due to open next year.