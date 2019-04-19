Homes plan for former church

Have your say

Revised plans to replace a disused church with flats have been lodged with Blackpool Council.

Developers were originally seeking permission to build 14 apartments on the site of Waterloo Road Methodist Church in South Shore following its demolition, but fresh proposals set out details for a three storey building containing 12 flats.

Town hall planners will consider the application

The outline application has been submitted by Weeton-based Timothy Leeson for the land on Spen Corner, with access from Arnott Avenue.

The new homes would be for private sale, including aimed at first time buyers.

Consultants Abbott Stevens Associates, which has put together a design brief, says the scheme has been designed with accessibility for people who have impaired mobility.

The proposals will go before council planners at a future date.