Here is how Elder Swan baby massaging classes in Blackpool can strengthen a parental bond

A former nanny has relaunched her baby massaging service and is hoping dads will also join her.

Cheryl Higgins has been running Elder Swan since last December but after expanding her group sessions, she has relocated to Unicorn House, Mowbray Drive, Blackpool, offering small groups of mums and babies massage and relaxation sessions.

Cheryl, 40, said: “The baby massage classes are all about creating loving, nurturing relationships between mother and baby. It has wonderful benefits for the baby, releasing any tension, helping with sleep, nasal and congestion issues, teething, colic and wind. It is also good for circulation and their joints. For the mother, it releases the love hormone oxytocin and it is good for bonding, as it is a special moment that brings mother and baby together. Some mums want to get the dads involved, so I am looking at putting on a daddy club.”

Prior to setting up Elder Swan, Cheryl had been working at Mac Clinical Research, recruiting people for medical trials.

But following her passion for mothers and babies, she began training in baby massage and set up full time.

She said: “I trained to be a midwife in my 20s but left in the fourth your as I wanted to offer a more holistic care package so I began nannying.

“I worked at Mac Clinical Research for six years and began doing baby massages at Treatment Rooms in Fleetwood. I quite my job and set up Elder Swan, renting a space at Layton Community House. But there was not much room, so I moved sessions to my house but I had to find somewhere else as I was renovating and needed a clam and relaxing space.

“That is when I found Unicorn House. We meet once a week but vary on the day and time. I have between four and six mums at each group and I fit round everybody”

Cheryl marked her relocation with a special launch party, with demonstrations and a Guess the Bear fund-raiser, with raised £30 for Fylde Coast Women’s Aid Fleetwood Outreach Project.

Cheryl said: “This is close to my heart, having been in an abusive relationship myself and I attended this Outreach which is hugely important when recovering.”

Baby massage practice

To book a session with Cheryl, contact her on Facebook Elder Swan - Mother’s Massage, Baby Massage, Postnatal Doula or contact call 07400226626.