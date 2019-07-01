Here are 9 American-style diners and burger bars you need to try in and around Blackpool

So, if you are looking for a taste of America in town, then you can't go wrong with these diners and burger bars in and around Blackpool. All featured bars and diners have been rated as good or very good by the Food Standards Agency.
View more
Blackpool's food scene has plenty to choose from, including; Italian, Indian and Chinese cuisine - but sometimes you just want a burger!
So, if you are looking for a taste of America in town, then you can't go wrong with these diners and burger bars in and around Blackpool. All featured bars and diners have been rated as good or very good by the Food Standards Agency.