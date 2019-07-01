Here are 9 American-style diners and burger bars you need to try in and around Blackpool

Blackpool's food scene has plenty to choose from, including; Italian, Indian and Chinese cuisine - but sometimes you just want a burger!

So, if you are looking for a taste of America in town, then you can't go wrong with these diners and burger bars in and around Blackpool. All featured bars and diners have been rated as good or very good by the Food Standards Agency.

1. West Coast Rock Cafe Located at 7 Abingdon Street, the West Coast Rock Cafe serves all kind of food, such as: chips and melted cheese, burgers, Fajitas and steaks; giving the full Tex-Mex mix.

2. Morgans Diner This vegetarian friendly diner located at 375 Promenade serves meals all day, including: burgers and salads, along with their famous steak pie.

3. Captain Jacks With their extra wide pork ribs and freshly stacked burgers, Captain Jacks, based in Coral Island, Central Promenade, offers entertainment for the kids too.

4. Frankie and Benny's At Festival Park, Rigby Rd, you will find yourself at this Italian-American restaurant. Frankie and Benny's offers a variety of foods, including vegan dishes.

