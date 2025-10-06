Here are 15 of the best hairdressers in Blackpool according to you

By Ciara Fearn

Digital Reporter

Published 6th Oct 2025, 15:48 BST
Updated 7th Oct 2025, 12:32 BST

When it comes to finding a great haircut Blackpool residents certainly know where to go. Locals have shared their top picks for the town’s best hairdressers.

From modern, trend-led salons to long-established local favourites, Blackpool’s hairdressing scene offers something for everyone. What stands out most in people’s recommendations is the personal touch. Blackpool’s best hairdressers are praised not just for their skills, but for the atmosphere they create and the relationships they build.

Blackpool’s stylists also cater to a wide range of clients and occasions. Whether it’s styling bridal parties, creating prom looks or simply giving a quick confidence boost before a big event, Blackpool’s professionals have built reputations for reliability and creativity. Many also offer men’s grooming and children’s cuts.

Judging by your recommendations, it’s not just about getting a great cut - it’s about leaving the chair feeling like your best self out there. Here are 15 of the best hairdressers in Blackpool according to you.

Highfield Road, Blackpool, FY4 2HL

1. Hayden’s Barbershop

Highfield Road, Blackpool, FY4 2HL | Google

Photo Sales
Richard's on Waterloo Road

2. Richard's

Richard's on Waterloo Road | Google

Photo Sales
Newhouse Road, Blackpool, FY4 4BY

3. Bearded Fool Barbering

Newhouse Road, Blackpool, FY4 4BY | Bearded Fool Barbering

Photo Sales
115 Red Bank Rd, Bispham, Blackpool FY2 9HZ

4. The Beach Barber

115 Red Bank Rd, Bispham, Blackpool FY2 9HZ | Google Maps Street View

Photo Sales
42 Ansdell Rd, Blackpool FY1 6PU

5. Totally Clips Hairdressing

42 Ansdell Rd, Blackpool FY1 6PU | Google Maps

Photo Sales
113 Layton Rd, Blackpool FY3 8HH.

6. Trim & Tonic

113 Layton Rd, Blackpool FY3 8HH. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolLancashire
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice