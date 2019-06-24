Helicopters woman nominated for women's award

A Blackpool woman working in what many see as the male dominated aviation sector is up for an award.

Gemma Walker, operations director at airport-based Helispeed which sources pilots for jobs worldwide, is a finalist in the services to business category of the English Women’s Awards North.

The awards aim to recognise Northern female talent, women power-houses and organisations with influential and hardworking women, making a difference in industries across the region.

She will find if she is a winner on July 1 at Manchester’s Mercure Piccadilly Hotel, which will feature women in various roles across many sectors of industry, including business, sport, tech, management and charity.

Gemma said: “I am delighted to be placed as a finalist in the services to business categories as our business is my passion. I am part of the women in aviation charter.

“I recently attended The Houses of Parliament to discuss how we can make the changes in the industry, I believe winning something like this will help the charter and promote more women in these types of industry sectors.”

Irfan Younis CEO of Creative Oceanic, whihc hosts the awards, said: “We’re delighted to bring the Women’s Awards back to the North for the second year, and are sure this year will provide its fair share of brilliant talent and inspiration. Best of luck to all finalists, we look forward to celebrating with you on July 1."