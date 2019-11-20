Have your say on Fleetwood's master plan as massive cash bid is prepared

A public consultation is being held asking residents to comment on options to transform Fleetwood over the next 20 years.

The drop-in event, organised by Wyre Council, will be held at the town's Marine Hall on Tuesday December 3 from 2pm to 7:30pm.

The council has been successful in the first round of the Government's Future High Streets Fund and has been awarded £150,000 to develop a masterplan and business case.

Marianne Hesketh, Corporate Director for Communities, commented, "We are bidding for up to £25 million to implement our plans to make Fleetwood's high street and town centre even better.

"A critical part of developing a masterplan is consultation and engagement with the community and key stakeholders so that a shared vision and strategy for the town can be created together.

"I would encourage residents and business owners to attend the event."

The council's 'drop in' event is an opportunity for residents to come and discuss their future vision for Fleetwood and view initial proposals.

The event will also be an opportunity to view wider initiatives and proposals that are currently being developed in Fleetwood.

There will also be a three week public consultation from Monday December 2, accessed online on the Wyre Council website or by hard copy at Fleetwood Library from Wednesday December 4.

This consultation will end at 5pm on Friday December 20.

Residents can also write in with their views to mailroom@wyre.gov.uk, headlined 'Future Fleetwood' or to the Wyre Council offices on Breck Road, Poulton-le-Fylde.

Further information regarding the Future Fleetwood consultation and 'drop in' event can be viewed on the council's website at: www.wyre.gov.uk/futurefleetwood