Halifax: no plans to quit Fleetwood and leave it with no bank

The last bank standing in Fleetwood says it has no plans to leave the town, despite rumours.

Earlier this week there was confusion about the town's only other operational bank, Santander bank on Lord Street, which is to close on June 27.

There were suggestions among some residents that it was to close earlier than planned and shut for ever this week.

Santander scotched such suggestions this week and says the closure date remains the same.

But the fears about the Halifax, on Poulton Street, are more serious as a closure of this bank would mean there would be none left in Fleetwood at all.

The Halifax says there is no truth to these rumours and it insists it has no plans to shut at all.

In a statement today, a spokesman said: "I can confirm that we’ve not announced to close the Fleetwood Poulton Street branch.

"When making the difficult decision to close a branch, our colleagues, customers and the local community would be the first to know."

In recent years Fleetwood has lost branches of Barclays, HSBC, the Nat West and the Royal Bank of Scotland and will now lose Santander.

Prior to that, the town's branch of the Furness Building Society closed, meaning Poulton was the nearest branch for Fleetwood customers.

