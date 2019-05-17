Halfway House: This is what's happening to the South Shore pub

The pub which dates back to the 19th century has been derelict for a number of years but is now undergoing a major restoration project.

What’s happening?

The Halfway House Pub in South Shore is undergoing a £2 million refurbishment. The derelict pub, which dates back to the 19th century, was bought by Manchester-based brewery Joseph Holt last year.

A design statement accompanying its application warned the locally listed building was “in danger of not surviving.”

What does it involve?

The company said it has worked closely with planning officers at Blackpool Council to secure planning permission to structurally repair, re-roof, extend, and create external garden areas and a new car park and entrance.

An interior designer has been appointed to create a “traditional pub with a modern twist to appeal to all members of the public” and the revamped venue will also include a fresh handmade pizza section with open counter and display, it was promised.

How long will the work take to finish?

The refurbishment and restoration project started last month and the new Halfway House is scheduled to be re-open by the start of September.

The company said it will offer a wide range of award winning beers and a “quality food menu inspired by tradition and local tastes.”

What has the company said?

Paul Longmire, a marketing manager for Joseph Holt, told The Gazette: “We are very excited about this development and bringing the Joseph Holt name and our associated lager and ale brands to Blackpool.

“It is a thriving community of both residents and visitors and we are very much looking forward to re-opening the doors of The Halfway House to bring the pub back to the local community.”

Joseph Holt already operates a number of restaurant-style pubs, including the Water’s Edge in St Annes.