'Good' Blackpool nursery is set to open at second location

A Blackpool business woman is celebrating after the nursery she opened at the start of the year has got a “good” Ofsted report.

And now Leanne Docherty is planning to open her second nursery early next year.

Leanne founded her own business LM Training and Consultancy in September 2016 specialising in apprenticeships in the nurseries sector.

But she had always wanted to open her own nursery and in February founded Little Blossoms in a former office building in Whittam Avenue, South Shore.

Now she is planning Little Dreamers at Spen Business Park with an opening date in January.

It will be at the site occupied by JLC dance for many years and the dance studio team will be using a unit on the park next to the nursery for their dancing sessions.

Leanne said: “Due to the success of Little Blossoms in such a short time, since opening in February.

“We started with three children and now have 65 on register.

“Being at full occupancy every day and employing a team of 20 staff, it appeared we was doing something right within the sector, with ongoing enquiries for places.

“So I decided to open Little Dreamers. The building needs some renovations that are starting soon and will have a comfortable, homely feel. The nursery will run very like Little Blossoms, offering a flexible service to child care and LM Training will play a big part in providing apprenticeship and training opportunities.”

Leanne said she was pleased with the “good” rating from inspectors Ofsted.

It said that Little Blossoms was good for the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and for leadership and management.

The report states: “Parents praise the manager and staff for providing a calm and friendly environment and helping children to settle in well.

"They say that staff provide helpful ideas to support children’s learning and development. For example, they are happy with the suggestions to promote children’s bedtime routines and behaviour strategies.”

It says that “staff have high expectations for children and provide a variety of experiences that they may not have access to at home.

“Children enjoy taking part in walks to the shops and visits to other parts of the community.”