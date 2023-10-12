News you can trust since 1873
Go ahead for updated plans for Blackpool fashion store Next

Proposals to extend a Blackpool fashion store are still in the pipeline more than a year after planning permission for the scheme was first granted.
By Shelagh Parkinson
Published 12th Oct 2023, 16:21 BST
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 16:21 BST
Blackpool Council’s Planning Committee unanimously approved an application by retailer Next in July last year to almost double the size of its store on Clifton Retail Park in Marton.

Now a revised application, containing minor changes to the original scheme, has also been approved, this time under delegated powers.

It is hoped the investment will enable Next to sell the company’s full Home range of furniture and other items including flooring and electrical goods for the first time.

Artist's impression from the original planning applicationArtist's impression from the original planning application
Artist's impression from the original planning application

The retailer, which also has a town centre store in the Houndshill Centre, had sought approval for minor amendments relating to relocating a glazed bay and door, minor alterations to roof, alterations to the mezzanine floor line and changes to the colour of bollards.

A planning report says: “These changes will not impact on the overall design, but are rather minor details changes.

“There will be no impact on the surrounding properties or the access or parking arrangements as a result of them and they are considered acceptable.”

When planning permission was first granted last year, the committee was told Next had been seeking to expand its presence on the Fylde coast for a number of years and extending the Clifton store was seen as the best opportunity.

Councillors were told the investment would be intended to complement the existing Houndshill store.

The current store is part of a row of retailers including Matalan and Clarkes on the Clifton Retail Park.

