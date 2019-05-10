Go ahead for new Blackpool homes - but flood prevention must be part of scheme

Developers have won their battle to build houses on open space in Blackpool after an independent inspector over-ruled the council's decision to reject the plans.

Blackpool Council's planning committee had refused permission for 86 homes to be built on land off Warren Drive in Norbreck after residents and councillors warned it would increase the flood risk in the area.

The site at Warren Drive

Read more Blackpool homes plans sunk due to flooding fears

But developer Lovell Partnerships has won its appeal against the decision after planning inspector David Cullingford said the objections, including concerns over increased traffic levels, did not warrant refusal.

However Mr Cullingford attached a series of conditions including that a detailed drainage scheme must be approved by the council and a sustainable drainage management and maintenance plan must be in place for the lifetime of the development.

In his ruling he said conditions would be imposed "to ensure every precaution is taken to reduce flood risks in an area where flooding has recently occurred".

Mr Cullingford said the increase in traffic from the scheme is estimated to be about two per cent.

Councillors representing Norbreck and Anchorsholme had objected to the application pointing out there had been serious flooding in the area in November 2017.

They said they were disappointed at the inspector's decision but welcomed the conditions he had attached.

Coun Maxine Callow said: "The developer has got approval to build but it might prove far too expensive and aggravating for them to proceed.

"People in the area are not happy as they are living under the fear of flooding all the time."

Coun Tony Williams added: "Whilst permission has been granted we were pleased to see the inspector has included a substantial amount of costly conditions which must be developed before building starts.

"The sheer size of the conditions may make it impractical to develop."

The application had been recommended for approval by council planning officers who said it would help Blackpool meet its house-building target, set by government, of 4,200 homes by 2027.

But the planning committee voted against the recommendation.

An inquiry into the scheme was held at Blackpool Town Hall in January after Lovell Partnerships lodged its appeal.

The developer was also awarded costs by the inspector but a figure has yet to be agreed.