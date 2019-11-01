Go ahead for Blackpool aparthotel to meet hoped for conference centre demand

A new aparthotel could open in Blackpool next spring after town hall planners granted permission for the scheme to go ahead.

The investment will see the former Langley Dance Centre on Coronation Street converted into nine serviced holiday suites.

The green light follows approval by Blackpool Council last month for a restaurant on the ground floor of the three-storey property in premises occupied by Blackwoods Rock Shop until it closed last year.

Resort hotelier Tony Banks, who already operates a number of businesses in the town under his Blackpool Promotions banner, is behind both developments.

He says the opening next year of the new £26m conference centre at the Winter Gardens is fuelling demand for more aparthotel accommodation which gives guests the choice of either self catering or using facilities at nearby hotels.

He adds: "The new aparthotel at Coronation Street is phase one of a planned roll-out of quality serviced accommodation throughout the resort.

"We have identified a growing need for quality accommodation in this sector and with the planned opening of the new conference centre at the Winter Gardens we feel the location of these suites will be perfect to help fulfil

the requirements of the attending delegates."

Blackpool Promotions, which operates mainly coach holidays, brings in more than 150,000 visitors a year to the resort.

These include the Ruskin Hotel which Mr Banks took over in 2017.

After purchasing the formerly derelict Grosvenor Hotel next door, he redeveloped both properties into the New Royal Ruskin Hotel which has 32 suites and 67 bedrooms with an annual occupancy level of nearly 90 per cent.

The suites on Coronation Street will include three with two bedrooms, four with one-bedroom and two studios, all managed by staff at the Ruskin whose facilities would also be available for use by guests.

It is hoped both the restaurant and the aparthotel will open in March next year.