Game on - a new video console lounge opens in Fleetwood

A new gaming lounge which caters for fans of video games has opened in Fleetwood.

And the operators of GYGO - which stands for Get Your Game On - say it is the only one of its kind on the Fylde coast.

The new enterprise, on Dock Street, opened its doors on Tuesday this week and is the brainchild of Fleetwood couple Naomi Railton, 27, and 33 year old Nick Cannon.

Naomi says she hopes the business can bring much needed business to Fleetwood.

She said: "We decided to go for this because Nick has loved playing console games since he was really young and because we saw a gap in the market.

"We looked into it and there didn't seem to be anything like this on the coast -and the nearest ones in the North West are branded operations, not independent like ours.

"The idea was to offer something new for Fleetwood, too.

"In Blackpool they have trampolines and go-karts, Cleveleys has a cinema, Thornton has got bowling at the YMCA but Fleetwood always seems to miss out.

"Kids can get bored hanging around on street corners, this will also keep them out of trouble."

The lounge offers 10 Playstation 4 set-ups, including gaming chairs, head sets and a selection of games such FIFA football, Fortnight and even retro items like Sonic.

It can be set up for players to compete against each other and parties, including food, can be arranged.

The lounge will cater largely for children and youths so the couple say they have obtained 'enhanced' DBS clearance, but parties of adults will be welcomed as well.

Parents need to sign forms for Under-16s - and age restrictions on games like Call of Duty will be enforced.

For details on bookings and opening times, visit GYGO's Facebook page.