Fylde insurance firm expands into town

A Fylde coast insurance business has expanded with the opening of its fourth office in the county.

St Annes-based Guy Penn and Company’s move into Poulton, follows an already successful acquisition of Poulton Insurance Brokers.

Nicholas Martin of Guy Penn

The company said the new office in Chapel Street, which will have an official opening drinks reception on October 14, will allow it to have a prominent position from which to build and support the individuals and businesses in the area.

Chairman Nicholas Martin said: “I grew up and lived in Poulton for 35 years but never worked there.

“I am therefore especially thrilled to expand our business into the new premises at 12 Chapel Street.

“We are Community Insurance Brokers providing a local service to local people and businesses and operate in market towns – St Annes, Kirkham and Lancaster.

“Our aim has always been to provide the best insurance cover at the best price backed by the best service possible”. Led by Nicholas, who joined the company in 1978, and managed by managing director Kierson James Guy Penn now has a 50 strong experienced team and places insurance for a diverse commercial and personal client base from sole traders, larger enterprises or residents just looking to insure their home."

The firm is based in St David’s Road South in St Annes and will have four staff at the new Poulton office.

A spokesman said: “As independent insurance brokers we are proud to serve the communities in which we live, working and acting solely in connection with our clients insurance requirements.

“Our philosophy is a simple one: customer care is at the heart of everything we do.

“We offer a full range of personal, commercial and niche insurance products to provide the right cover and value for money for all our clients.

“We look forward to welcoming our new Poulton neighbours, customers and anyone interested in seeing the new office and meeting the team over cakes, nibbles and drinks.”