Fylde house builder marks 10th anniversary

Jones Homes Lancashire is celebrating 10 years of building homes across the county and more recently expanding into Cumbria.

During the decade from 2010, the builder, which has its main regional office in St Annes, has built or is building 816 homes within 18 developments across the county.

Ralph Bacon, regional director of Jones Homes Lancashire, said: “This is a significant landmark for Jones Homes in Lancashire during a period of growth. We’re a Lytham-based builder with a proud heritage of building for our neighbours right across Lancashire and a real commitment to the area.

“We take pride in our homes and we take pride in our region. We want to enhance the area where we all live ourselves.”

Jones Homes Lancashire developments built over the past decade span locations including Blackpool, Lytham and Preston. Over the past year work has finished at Kings Meadow in Staining, where Jones Homes built 30 homes and at The Willows, which is a development of just six homes of Willow Brooke Court in Blackpool.

The Lancashire Division is currently building 242 homes.