Fylde event to offer tips of decluttering our life

Two Lancashire professional organisers are to hold a friendly and informal workshoo to help people de-clutter their homes.

Marie Bateson from Cut The Clutter, in Preston, and Sue Rowlinson, from The Home Organiser, in Cleveleys, have collaborated to develop and deliver workshops.

Tow professional de-clutterers are hosting an event in Wrea Green

Their aim is to share strategies on how to declutter and organise your home – where to start, the steps to take and how to maintain it.

Sue said: “Every week I see the heavy weight of not being able to manage; the isolation of not being able to have friends’ round for coffee and not everyone can afford professional help.

"We decided to run workshops to provide insight into how decluttering should be approached.

“We genuinely want to help people, and we aren’t here to judge, we are making the issues easier to deal with, and helping people feel proud of their homes.”

The event will be held at Wrea Green Community Centre on Saturday, from 10.15am to 2.15pm, with lunch and a workbook provided.

Tickets can be had through Eventbrite using the title “Declutter and Organise Your Home” or by calling Sue on 07766 075792.