Fylde entrepreneur has the drive to launch new golf venture

The woman who launched hugely successful Fylde firm Inspired Energy is back in business after taking a step back almost two years ago.

During her break, entreprenuer Janet Thornton developed a passion for golf and, never one to stand still, she has developed Omnia Media Group.

Omnia is publishing ONPAR – a new, luxury golf lifestyle magazine, which is a specialised media platform to promote and drive business through print, digital distribution and social media.

The team based at Jubilee House, Lytham are launching it on Friday at the Olive Tree Brasserie.

Janet said: “I’m not ready to retire, I have the drive and passion to get back into business and a desire to do something completely different.”

With a love for Golf, her remit was to encourage others to learn to play. While she admits it’s a skilful game which can be very challenging, she said it was a game anyone can play at their own pace and ability.

She said she cannot stress enough the huge health and wellbeing benefits of being outdoors and taking physical exercise. And she added that it is a sociable game that connects people and business. She said: “A lot of the biggest and best business deals have been agreed over a game of golf”.

Omnia Media Group is a creative team connecting business through golf and lifestyle. The OMG team have created ONPAR Magazine. A specialised media platform that will promote and drive business through print, digital distribution and social media.

Janet said she prides herself on building the best teams to drive the success of the business. Not only are they lead by Janet, a hugely successful entrepreneur, but they have her daughter Charlotte Southall, as sales director, plus Jeremey Earley, who has a track record as a successful media buyer.

Also on board are Becca Webster writer and advertising guru, Hollie Wilkinson; a sports and lifestyle journalist, James Stewart; web and SEO specialist, Simon Wilkinson, Oliver Hughes and Neil Bowkett; as project managers with more than 50 years collective experience in advertising.